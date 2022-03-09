Triangle Securities Wealth Management Invests $463,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,730,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,256,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Twilio by 7.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,109,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,928,000 after buying an additional 149,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.56.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,010 shares of company stock worth $11,984,721. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

