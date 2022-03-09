Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 883,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 167,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARA opened at $11.71 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $626.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

