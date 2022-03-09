Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,768 shares of company stock worth $5,780,203 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.