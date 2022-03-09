$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

USCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $13.48 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $10,484,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $4,575,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $6,344,000.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

