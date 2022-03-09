Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after buying an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after buying an additional 2,023,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $45,376,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after buying an additional 472,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 312.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 605,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after buying an additional 458,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

LYB traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,470. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.