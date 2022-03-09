TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 120,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.