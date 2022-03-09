Acropolis Investment Management LLC Invests $397,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $7.14 on Wednesday, hitting $265.17. 1,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.91 and a 1 year high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

