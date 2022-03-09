Riverbridge Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,054 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Workday by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Workday by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.83.

Workday stock opened at $226.92 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,226.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total value of $29,850,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,711 shares of company stock worth $109,818,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

