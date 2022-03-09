Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Target Price at $81.50

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

GGG opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. Graco has a 12 month low of $65.79 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

