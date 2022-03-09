IODM Limited (ASX:IOD) Insider Anthony Smith Sells 112,500 Shares

IODM Limited (ASX:IOD – Get Rating) insider Anthony Smith sold 112,500 shares of IODM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.25), for a total value of A$38,250.00 ($27,919.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,249.22.
