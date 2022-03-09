Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Clarus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Clarus has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $792.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after buying an additional 193,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Clarus by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clarus by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

