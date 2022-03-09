Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.50 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.270-$3.350 EPS.

Shares of IART traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.33. 888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,808. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.