JOYY (YY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Shares of YY traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,611. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $128.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.
About JOYY (Get Rating)
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
