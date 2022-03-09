JOYY (YY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of YY traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,611. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $128.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

