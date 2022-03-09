Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Cintas posted earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.82 to $10.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $367.51 on Friday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $328.57 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

