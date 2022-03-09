KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. KVH Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. KVH Industries has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.73.

KVHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

