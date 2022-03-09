KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. KVH Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. KVH Industries has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.73.
KVHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
About KVH Industries (Get Rating)
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.