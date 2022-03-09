Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €51.00 Price Target

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €51.00 ($55.43) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.45% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of DBAN traded down €1.95 ($2.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €26.50 ($28.80). 76,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.33 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12-month low of €31.86 ($34.63) and a 12-month high of €40.65 ($44.18). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.57.
About Deutsche Beteiligungs (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.