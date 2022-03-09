Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.62 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Marriott International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,948,000 after buying an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.23 and a 200-day moving average of $156.58. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

