ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ONEOK by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,850,000 after acquiring an additional 356,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

