Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Humana by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $424.66 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

