Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.96 EPS

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%.

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.47. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,122.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

