TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946,546 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662,703 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,214,000.
NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $61.64.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
