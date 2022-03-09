TPG Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $217,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of IPG traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. 10,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

