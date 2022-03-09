TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,017,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after buying an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. 67,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,607,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.