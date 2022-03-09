Brokerages Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. ITT posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

ITT stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,302. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67. ITT has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $105.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.