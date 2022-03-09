UMA (UMA) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. UMA has a total market cap of $531.49 million and $92.37 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $8.13 or 0.00019321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00033381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00102097 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,251,029 coins and its circulating supply is 65,368,377 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.