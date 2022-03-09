Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ClearSign Technologies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLIR. StockNews.com began coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

