Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) to announce $565.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $551.30 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $461.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($23.82) earnings per share.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NYSE NBR traded down $7.78 on Friday, reaching $151.55. 1,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,924. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.