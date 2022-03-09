Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.28% from the stock’s current price.

BMBL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of BMBL opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bumble will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

