Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Down 6.1%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.51 and last traded at $61.95. Approximately 15,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,728,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.94.
CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41.
In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,514,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,141,000 after buying an additional 241,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile (NYSE:CIEN)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.