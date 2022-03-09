Jabil (JBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Jabil has set its Q2 guidance at $1.35-1.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.55 EPS.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBL traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. Jabil has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after buying an additional 138,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jabil by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

