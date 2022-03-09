Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Century Casinos stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 319,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,451. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $298.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNTY shares. StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

