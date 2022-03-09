Precision BioSciences (DTIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. 946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,016. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $250.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.