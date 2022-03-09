Scout Investments Inc. Has $14.92 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Diageo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

DEO opened at $177.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.80. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.41 and a one year high of $223.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

