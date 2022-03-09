Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 349 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UNH opened at $473.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $348.50 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $445.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

