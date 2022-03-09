Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 530,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $22,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Twitter by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $1,029,217. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. UBS Group began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

