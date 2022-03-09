Scout Investments Inc. Has $20.77 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 475.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.64.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $336.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.67. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

