Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

