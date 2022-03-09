Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.
About AT&T
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
