Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Update

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,100 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 1,574,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,150.5 days.

Shares of NRDXF opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. Nordex has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRDXF. HSBC cut Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

