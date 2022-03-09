RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,068,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 2,648,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.2 days.

OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIOCF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

