CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CKX Lands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

CKX opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.15.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

