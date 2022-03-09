Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $383.49

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $383.49 and last traded at $384.47, with a volume of 4439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.14.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.24.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,996,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.