Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.13

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.13 and last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 56919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

