iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.64

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.64 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

