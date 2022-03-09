iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.64

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.64 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.
About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.