Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.51

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 6.51 and last traded at 6.51, with a volume of 3109 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.88.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of 8.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOUG. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)
Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.
