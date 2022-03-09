Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.51

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 6.51 and last traded at 6.51, with a volume of 3109 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.88.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 8.33.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.69 per share, with a total value of 66,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 6.58 per share, with a total value of 32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $510,750 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOUG. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.