Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $28.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 193.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STNE. Scotiabank began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of STNE opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after buying an additional 361,765 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 295,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 378,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

