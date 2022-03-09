Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $28.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 193.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STNE. Scotiabank began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.
Shares of STNE opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.
StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.