The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Short Interest Down 16.8% in February

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $206,237,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,430,000 after acquiring an additional 887,224 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $168.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $174.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.21 and its 200 day moving average is $160.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.