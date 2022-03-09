Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Announces Earnings Results

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $14.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

