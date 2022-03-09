AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 155,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,584,927 shares.The stock last traded at $5.73 and had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

The company has a market cap of $479.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.