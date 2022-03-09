RVW Wealth LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,313,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 391,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

